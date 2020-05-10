CHICAGO (CBS) — Mother’s Day will be breezy and cold with showers. Temperatures will make a little progress, rising to 52 by noon, but they will fall back into the low 40s through the afternoon.
Southwest winds of about 15 mph will shift around noon, turning down the lake and gusting out of the north at 20 mph to 30 mph. This bring a lakeshore flood advisory to counties in Northwest Indiana.
Showers are possible throughout the day with the best coverage in the midday and afternoon. There will also be some showers Sunday night with a few flakes mixing in overnight and low temperature in the mid 30s.
Monday brings mostly sunny skies with a high of just 52 degrees. That’s 17 degrees below Monday’s normal temperature of 69 degrees.
Forecast:
Mother’s Day- Rain, breezy and cold. High 52
Sunday Night- Showers, some snowflakes could mix in overnight. Mid 30s
Monday- Mostly sunny. High 52