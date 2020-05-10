CHICAGO (CBS) — Mother’s Day is usually about getting a gift for mom, but this Mother’s Day during the COVID-19 pandemic, one baby daughter seems to love a gift that she received from mom.
So Young Bae is a violinist for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She recorded four parts of the Spring Concerto (“La Primavera”) from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” (“Le quattro stagioni”) for all the mothers out there.
And her baby daughter, Stella, seemed to enjoy it. She appeared with her mom in a couple of the frames – whether strapped to her back or in a high chair.
CSO musicians are confined to performing online during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can see the full video and other videos on the CSO website.