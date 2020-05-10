CHICAGO (CBS) — Hair salons reopen in Indiana on Monday, but don’t expect an experience like you had before the pandemic.
At Sola Salon Studios in Granger northeast of South Bend, you’ll have to wait in your car until your appointment stops.
Hair stylists will be wearing masks and gloves at all times. Clients will have to wear a mask too.
Stylists had to learn new safety guidelines through a COVID-19 certification course.
“A big one is just to maintain a distance whenever you can, wear a mask, face shield when shampooing, making sure you’re disinfecting and leaving the disinfectants on for the proper amount of time depending on which one you are using,” said Ashley White of Ashley White Studio.
If you’re in a high-risk category, salon owners ask that customers wait until June to start booking appointments.
And if you’re not feeling well the day of your appointment, call to reschedule.