CHICAGO (CBS) — Several local organizations came together this weekend to deliver meals and personal protective equipment to seniors and families in the areas of Chicago hit hardest by COVID-19.
Humanity First USA joined with Southside Together Organizing for Power and the Woodlawn Restorative Justice Hub to make the deliveries on Saturday. The Litehouse Whole Food Grill in Hyde Park pitched in, donating 150 meals to the homeless population and essential workers.
“We came out to help people – those in need who can’t really move around, and we do deliveries – home deliveries – and we’ve given about 100 groceries to seniors’ doors,” said Aaron Haroon Garel, Chicago Ambassador for Humanity First USA.
Throughout the pandemic, Humanity First USA has served 262,000 meals nationwide and 6,000 in Chicago.
Also handing out meals Saturday was Chicago’s Palestinian American Club. Saturday marked phase two of the group’s food aid program.
“Today’s event is a way for us to give back to the community. Our organization is helping those practicing the Holy Month of Ramadan who are fasting,” said Fahim Aref of Pious Projects of America.
Hundreds of food packages were delivered through the charity project.