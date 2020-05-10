CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,656 new cases of COVID-19, with another 57 deaths.
In Cook County, the deaths included two men in their 20s, two men in their 40s, three women and four men in their 50s, five women and nine men in their 60s, five women and seven men in their 70s, four women and four men in their 80s, four women and one person of an unknown gender in their 90s, and one man over 100.
One man in his 30s in Kane County, one man in his 60s in Kankakee County, one woman in her 80s in Peoria County, one man in his 90s in St. Clair County, and one woman in her 50s in Winnebago County were also among those who died.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported as of Sunday, Illinois had 77,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 3,406 deaths.
In all, a total of 429,984 tests have been performed, with 13,653 new specimens reported Sunday.
Sunday marked the second day that in the past two months that Gov. JB Pritzker and state health officials did not hold a public briefing to discuss the virus outbreak.
Earlier this week, the governor said the state would no longer be holding briefings on weekends.