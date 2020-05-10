CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side man has been charged after police say he injured seven Chicago police officers in a fight.
Nathan Arrington, 57, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer and one felony count of resisting an officer. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal trespass to land.
Police say Arrington was in a business in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue when he refused to leave the property when asked by an onsite manager. He is also accused of threatening to harm the manager after saying he was displeased with the company policy.
CPD officers arrived on scene around noon, and the man again refused to leave and began a fight with the officers, injuring seven of them as they attempted to place him into custody, police said. Six officers suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene, and one officer suffered a separated shoulder and a knee injury. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
Arrington was schedule to appear in bond court Sunday, according to police.