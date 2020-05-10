CHICAGO (CBS) — This Mother’s Day, a daughter was fighting to bring her mom home from a rehabilitation center after the older woman tested positive for COVID-19.

As CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli reported Sunday, the Symphony at Midway at 4437 S. Cicero Ave. has had more than 150 COVID-19 cases and six deaths due to the virus, according to Illinois state numbers.

One of those infected is Diane Norwood. Her daughter said the 63-year-old tested positive last week.

So Trainette Lark said she has been trying to get her mom out of the facility ever since.

The mother of six checked in at the end of February for physical therapy after complications from diabetes.

But Lark said officials at the rehabilitation center are refusing to release her mom. She said they won’t pick up the phone or return her repeated calls.

Lark said initially, the facility denied that they had any type of outbreak. Signs at the facility now clearly say they are dealing with active COVID-19 cases.

Lark believes her mom contracted the virus while at Symphony.

Lark said she won’t stop until she gets her mom out of the Southwest Side facility. She was hoping to have her home by Mother’s Day.

“I have never been without my mom, and me and my mom have been through some times in or life. But we still are strong together,” Lark said. “We’re all we get – me and her.”

Symphony is certainly not alone in dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier Sunday, ManorCare Health Services of Elk Grove Village sent seven patients out to the hospital out of abundance of caution.

ManorCare officials said they can care for COVID-19 patients in their center under our airborne isolation precautions. But in this case, they chose to send the patients to the hospital.