Heir Jordans: Michael Jordan's Kids Reflect On 'The Last Dance,' Growing Up With A LegendCBS 2's Ryan Baker spoke with Jordan's sons Jeffrey and Marcus and daughter Jasmine about the documentary, their world famous dad and growing up.

Illinois Men's Golf Coach Mike Small Shares Frustrations, Hopes After Pandemic Cut Season ShortThe University of Illinois Men’s Golf Team was shooting for their 11th Big Ten Championship in the last 12 years, but then the season abruptly ended because of the coronavirus.

Frustrated Sports Fan Mike Zulla Turning Post-it Notes Into Mascot ArtZulla, an art director for Wilson Sporting Goods, says he got his start when forced to work from home.

Former White Sox Player Michael Huff Recalls Teaching Michael Jordan On Baseball FieldMichael Jordan’s baseball detour will be featured on this week’s “The Last Dance” documentary.

June's NASCAR Cup Series Race In Joliet Moved To Darlington Raceway On May 17Even as NASCAR prepares to restart its season later this month, the green flag won't be waving anytime soon at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.

Michael Jordan's Signature Air Jordan Shoes From 1985 Are Going Up For AuctionThe mid-top sneakers were made exclusively for Jordan, so this pair varies slightly from the version available to the public.