CHICAGO (CBS)– In these unprecedented times, the Boys and Girls Clubs are increasing their efforts to help kids and families.
The club in Dundee Township is partnering with District 300 to provide emergency childcare to kids while their parents work on the frontlines.
Boys and Girls Club CEO Drew Glassford told CBS 2 they are following strict guidelines with a nurse on staff, wearing masks and limiting ten kids per class to practice social distancing.
The kids have made piñatas, bottle rockets and other projects. The club is providing virtual programs for the kids.
The aid does not stop there. The club delivers meals to 400 single parents and parents who are unemployed. They have delivered over 12,000 meals.
More than 100 volunteers make the deliveries with different restaurants in the Dundee area agreeing to cook up the meals.
The club is also offering virtual programs to its members at home.