CHICAGO (CBS) — Widespread frost is likely Monday night away from the city and especially north of I-88 and along the Wisconsin state line.
We have cold air in place and light winds in the forecast Monday night. The low is 38.
Areas that clear have the best chance for frost except the city and along the immediate lakefront. Areas far southwest are expected to hold cloud cover preventing frost development.
A warming trend begins Tuesday, although lakefront areas will be cooler. The high for Tuesday is 60.
Storm chances begin after dark Wednesday into the weekend. The high for Wednesday is 62.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temps well above average in the six- to ten-day outlook.