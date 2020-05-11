CHICAGO (CBS)– While Monday will still be colder-than-average, a big warmup is on the way.
Temperatures will start out in the low 40s and climb to the 50s later in the day with sunshine. This is almost 20 degrees below the average high for this time of year.
Still colder than average today, but we will see sun. pic.twitter.com/QGxLPfE4wE
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 11, 2020
By Tuesday, temperatures will be near 60 and continue to rise to the 70s by Thursday.
I see 70s in our future! pic.twitter.com/lkgsYZMIYL
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 11, 2020
The weekend will be warm up highs in the 70s.