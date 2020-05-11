CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, warmup, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– While Monday will still be colder-than-average, a big warmup is on the way.

Temperatures will start out in the low 40s and climb to the 50s later in the day with sunshine. This is almost 20 degrees below the average high for this time of year.

By Tuesday, temperatures will be near 60 and continue to rise to the 70s by Thursday.

The weekend will be warm up highs in the 70s.