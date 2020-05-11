CHICAGO (CBS) — The remaining season of the American Hockey League has been canceled.
CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke spoke Monday with Chicago Wolves General Manager Wendell Young about the challenges the team faces, as well as searching for a new affiliation now that their three-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights is over.
“We’ve had talks, and there’s some teams out there, and again, we want to feel comfortable. It’s like any relationship. We want to have a good relationship. We want them to have the same philosophy as us. We want to develop, you know, we have to develop their young guys and their prospect, but we want to win at the same time,” Young said.
Young said he was not surprised that the rest of the AHL season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our ticket revenues are big for our teams. If we don’t have fans in the building, we can’t really survive. And I had a meeting with a lot of our ticketing and marketing people and I just said, hockey’s going to start up sometime. We will be working hockey. The Chicago Wolves will play. We don’t know when. But they will,” Young said.
Many reports claim the Wolves will affiliate with the Carolina Hurricanes, but Young would not confirm that.