CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were shot during a home invasion in Oak Park.
According to officials, a 58-year-old father and his 20-year-old son were asleep in their house, in the 200 block of Clinton Avenue, and woke up to the sound of an offender smashing the front-door window.
Officials said one of the victims announced he was calling 9-1-1 when the offender fired several shots through the broken window.
“One of the victims was struck in the shoulder, the other in the buttocks,” Oak Park officials said in a written statement.
The men were taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Park Police at 708-386-3800.