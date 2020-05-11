CHICAGO (CBS) — A senior staffer for Gov. JB Pritzker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the governor and approximately 20 employees to start working from home.
According to the governor’s office, an asymptomatic staff member tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. The employee had been in close contact with Pritzker and other staff members, who have all tested negative for the virus. Pritzker was tested again on Sunday, and again tested negative. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who speaks at the governor’s daily briefings, also tested negative last week.
About 20 staffers who had been working from the Thompson Center during the outbreak are now working from home, along with the rest of the governor’s office staff, who had been doing so already.
Staffers who had been working at the Thompson Center during the COVID-19 crisis had been undergoing daily temperature checks, wearing masks, and following strict social distancing guidelines, according to the governor’s office.
The governor’s offices at the Thompson Center will be deep cleaned, and staff will monitor their symptoms from home until the Illinois Department of Public Health determines it’s safe for them to return to the office.
Pritzker also will continue to hold daily press briefings via video conference.
The governor’s office said the staffer who tested positive for the virus has not worked in the room where the governor has been holding daily briefings, so would not have had contact with the reporters and photographers covering those events.