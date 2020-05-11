CHICAGO (CBS)– Grocery delivery is more popular than ever, but you will pay more for the convenience?
One viewer reached out to CBS 2 after he saw his Instacart delivery cost was almost $30 more than what his shopper paid in-store at Jewel Osco.
We reached out to Instacart about this discrepancy. They said while some retailers offer in-store prices, others mark them up on the app.
So, how can you tell if you’re over paying? Experts say can look at each store’s pricing policy on Instacart’s website and app.
Instacart does offer deals and coupons.