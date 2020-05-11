CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 500 Chicago Police officers and department staff have now had confirmed positive COVID-19 test results.
A total of 502 members of the department have had positive tests confirmed by the department’s Medical Section. The figure includes 477 sworn officers and 25 civilian employees.
Of those 491 cases among officers and civilian employees, 490 have been confirmed by the department’s medical section.
In an internal email, Supt. David Brown again reminded all members of the department that they must wear department-issued surgical masks and gloves.
“It is recommended that surgical masks and gloves are to be worn even when inside of a police facility or department vehicle, when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained,” the email stated.
So far, 299 officers have recovered from the disease, and have returned to duty.
Three police officers have died of COVID-19: Officer Ronald Newman, Sgt. Clifford Martin, and Officer Marco DiFranco.