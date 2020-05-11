



— Where is King Walker?

The toddler vanished coming up on five years ago with his aunt, and on Monday night – which is his 7th birthday – his family is hoping an age progression image will help them find him.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the family believes he is still alive.

Standing in solidarity outside their home in Chicago, the Walker family maintains hope in the disappearance of King Walker and Diamond Bynum.

“I’d like to say we miss you so very much and we can’t wait to you come home,” said La Shann Walker, Bynum’s mother and King Walker’s grandmother.

Despite five years having passed, La Shann Walker believes her grandson and daughter are alive somewhere.

“I don’t know – I just feel something inside of me,” she said. “I don’t feel that they’re gone.”

King was 2 years old back in 2015. An age-progression image released in July of last year shows about what he might look like today at the age of 7.

It gives his uncle, Malik Walker, a new outlook.

“He’s actually out there growing, although he’s not with us,” Malik Walker said. “It made me wonder if this is what he really looks like.”

On July 25, 2015, King and Bynum, who is his aunt, vanished from a family member’s home in Gary.

While Bynum was 21 at the time, she has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old. At the tie, police and family searched all throughout Gary and beyond. King’s mother searched too.

CBS 2’s Terry is told five years later, she still breaks down over the disappearance of her son.

“She can’t really still talk about it because it’s so hard for her,” La Shann Walker said.

The family keeps fliers posted on their home. But they will be updating the new age progression image, believing someone might know something.

And if King happens to be listening on what is his 7th birthday, his grandmother said: “Happy birthday, King. We can’t wait for you to come home so we can celebrate your birthday and all the ones we missed with you.”

King’s mother was too emotional to talk to us Monday. As for the investigation, the family said no tips or leads have come in.