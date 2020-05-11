



— With thousands across Chicago out of work, some experts say it could lead to long-term changes as industries adjust.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas on Monday looked into which industries might be growing in the future.

Mark Joslyn spent years running a TV production company. In early March, he switched careers and became a financial advisor – just weeks before the stay-at-home order for the novel coronavirus.

“I thought it was really bad time, just unfortunate timing,” Joslyn said. “Turns out to not be true at all.”

With so much economic uncertainty, many people need financial advisors right now. The financial services industry is one where there might still be some jobs opening up in the months ahead, according to job recruitment company Scout Exchange.

“There are opportunities out there,” said Jim McCoy, the general manager of Scout.

McCoy said another field where there might be growth is information technology and internet security, since some companies now might be using Zoom and remote workplace tools in the long run.

“This would be a great time to – hey, if you’re looking for a career change, think about some of these emerging roles,” he said.

But of course, it’s not easy to crack into a new field without the right experience.

McCoy said if you want a career change, one way to help your odds is to take online courses and earn certifications on websites like Coursera.

Depending on the certificate, it might cost you around $50, so you’ll want to research beforehand to make sure the course can help you land the role you want.

McCoy said he is also seeing growth in the pharmaceutical industry as they work on ways to fight COVID-19, and he expects growth in the months ahead in the health care and public sectors.

