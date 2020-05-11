



— A 20-year-old man was back home, but his father remained hospitalized Monday night, after they were both wounded when someone fired shots through the door of their Oak Park home.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Monday night, the father and son were being treated at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. Both were shot through the door of their Oak Park home overnight.

A family member said they are unclear on why someone would want to break in, and they don’t think robbery was the motive.

The wife and mother of the victim called police saying her husband and son were shot, according to dispatch audio.

Meanwhile, evidence in the form of shell casings filled the floor of their Oak Park home on Clinton Avenue near Randolph Street.

A 58-year-old father and his 20-year-old son told police they woke up around 2 a.m. to the sound of glass breaking and someone apparently trying to get in.

The father yelled that he was calling police. That was when shots came flying from the outside in.

The son was shot in the buttocks and his father was shot in the shoulder, police said.

“We ran into four detectives who were following a blood trail,” said neighbor Russell Carter.

Carter was out walking the dogs when he came across police looking at a blood trail – possibly connected to a search for the shooter.

“Someone was following a blood trail,” Carter said. “That’s not an everyday happenstance.”

The shooting comes nearly a month since the double homicide that killed Leslie Ann Jones and her husband, Thomas Johnson – both partners of a Chicago law firm – who were stabbed inside their Oak Park home on Fair Oaks Avenue.

There was no word Monday night on any possible connection.

“Obviously most recently with the killing of Tom Johnson and his wife Leslie, and now this, and this just adds to consternation,” Carter said.

As of late Monday night, the 20-year-old was back home. As of earlier Monday afternoon, the father was still in the hospital being treated.

Nobody had been arrested Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Park Police at (708) 386-3800.