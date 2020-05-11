CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be flying over Chicago on Tuesday to honor health care workers and first responders.
The flight will begin at 11:45 a.m. and continue through noon, starting in the Hyde Park area and looping to the west and north before coming down along the lakefront.
Officials emphasized that anyone who wants to watch the flight should do so from home, and should not travel to see it. Social distancing should also be practiced at all times.
The Blue Angels will also be flying over Detroit and Indianapolis on Tuesday.
#Detroit, #Chicago, and #Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday! Check back tomorrow for routes and overhead times. Stay home and stay safe!#AmericaStrong #InThisTogether #HealthcareHeroes pic.twitter.com/ZeRfFy3Nmt
— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 10, 2020