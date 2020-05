With School Year And Trip Canceled, Retiring Lake Forest High School Choir Director Has Virtual TriumphThe Lake Forest High School choir's trip to Europe and the school year were both canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But their choir director decided to bring the choir together in a different way, by using their passion for music.

Woman Said She Never Heard Paul House Nursing Home In Irving Park Had COVID-19 Cases, Until Her Mother Was One Of ThemOne Chicago woman said she had no idea her mother’s facility even had any cases, until she got a call that her mom had tested positive. Then she found out that a staff member there had tested positive weeks earlier.

Son Back Home, Father Still Hospitalized After Being Shot Through Door In Oak ParkA 20-year-old man was back home, but his father remained hospitalized Monday night, after they were both wounded when someone fired shots through the door of their Oak Park home.

Woman Mauled To Death By Her Own Dog In Fox LakeA woman was mauled to death by her own dog this past weekend in the far north suburbs.