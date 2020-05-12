CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday night in a crash on Devon Avenue near Cicero Avenue.
The crash happened in the 4700 block of West Devon Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said. Devon Avenue is the boundary between Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood and north suburban Lincolnwood in that area.
One person was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, and another to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston – both in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said.
Three people refused medical treatment.
There were witness reports that the crash involved a car and a pickup truck, but further details were not immediately confirmed.