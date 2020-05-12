CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot, and one of them was killed, on Tuesday evening near the Dan Ryan Expressway in the Princeton Park community.
The shooting happened at 6:39 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue, behind a McDonald’s and near the 95th Street Red Line terminal, police said.
The three men were on the street when a gunman came up and fired shots, police said.
A 34-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.
Two other men were taken to Advocate Christ in critical condition – one with gunshots to the thigh and abdomen, the other with one gunshot to the thigh.
The Fire Department said those men were 23 and 40, respectively.
One of the men was later pronounced dead, police said. It was not immediately clear which one.
No offenders were in custody late Tuesday. Area Two detectives were investigating.