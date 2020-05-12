CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood.
Around 1:55 p.m., two – ages 59 and 57 – and a 23-year-old whose gender was not specified, were on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue when they heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.
The oldest man suffered gunshot wounds to the left leg and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.
The 57-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
The youngest victim suffered a shoot to the right shoulder and was also taken to Stroger, where they were in serious condition, police said.
Area Four detectives were investigating late Tuesday afternoon.