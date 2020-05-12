CHICAGO (CBS) — Eyes across the Chicago area turned to the sky midday on Tuesday, as seven Blue Angels jets roared overhead in a patriotic salute to healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers, and COVID-19 patients.

The flyover began along the lakefront near the Hyde Park neighborhood, passing by University of Chicago Medical Center. The Blue Angels took a winding path over the city and suburbs to pass by hospitals all across the region, before zooming back along the lakefront.

Neighbors, frontline workers, and others gathered on rooftops and sidewalks, and watched through hospital windows as the Blue Angels flew in precision formation in the skies above.

Outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital, staffers gathered outside applauded as one woman provided her own personal salute to healthcare workers, walking by with a sign reading “Thank You Hospital Workers.”

“THANK YOU HOSPITAL WORKERS.” While healthcare staff at Northwestern Memorial were waiting for the Blue Angels flyover, a woman walked by with a sign thanking them for their work during the #COVID19 pandemic.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/syCE3VbmMm — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) May 12, 2020

At Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, staffers were encouraged to watch through windows. Dozens of workers and neighbors gathered on sidewalks and parking garage roofs at Christ to watch the flyover, including one man who lounged in a lawn chair.

People gathered at Weiss Memorial Hospital in the Uptown neighborhood broke out into patriotic song even before the F/A-18 Hornets roared along the lakefront.

After their flyover above the Chicago area, the Blue Angels also will visit Detroit and Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The Blue Angels also have flown over New York, Newark, Philadelphia, Trenton, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, New Orleans, Miami, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.