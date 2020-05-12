CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is going to be a warm and sunny day, but first, chilly conditions will start the day.

A Frost Advisory is in place Tuesday morning until 8 a.m. for most areas near Chicago. A warmup is quickly approaching.

Temperatures will climb to the 60s by the afternoon with sunshine throughout the day. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, weather conditions will be clear for watching the Blue Angels fly over the city in honor of healthcare workers.

Temperatures will climb to the 70s by Thursday. Glaros said the weather does get a bit more active with showers and storms Thursday into the early part of the weekend.