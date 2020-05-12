CHICAGO (CBS) — With high pressure in control, we can expect dry and quiet conditions tonight through the daytime hours on Wednesday.
With warmer temperatures, we can see increased storm chances building into the end of the week.
The first chance for showers and storms arrives after dark with Wednesday with a greater chance of gusty storms into much of Thursday.
The Storm Prediction Center is keeping the “slight” risk for severe weather southwest of us for now. The system stalls in our area through the weekend keeping rain and thunder chances with us.