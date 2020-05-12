



Chicago Bears offensive lineman Rashaad Coward joins some other NFL players hosting a virtual football camp.

He’s doing it with the BamFam Foundation.

Coward wants to give kids excitement about football even if it is for a short time.

“I thought it was a good idea,” Coward said, who added that it’s a little different from previous camps.

“We do it in the living room or garage. Stay active, don’t get bored at home,” Coward said. “They have a chance to get knowledge from me if they want any. To see how they are and everything.”

How has the quarantine been for Coward?

“I’m happy “I’m home with my family,” he said. “I’ve got to find ways to stay active. We’ve all got Zoom classroom. We’re going to cycle back into the game.”

Coward admitted it would it be weird to play with no fans in the stands if concerns about COVID-19 continue.

“It would be, but everyone just wants to play football at this point.”

The free 90 minute camp is Saturday at 11:00 a.m. To sign-up, go to the BamFam Foundation’s website for more information.