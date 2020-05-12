CHICAGO (CBS)– A freshman in Oak Forest is using his own 3D printer to customize “ear savers.”
Joshua Slaviero bought the printer with his own graduation money and is now giving back to frontline workers.The “ear savers” take pressure off ears while wearing masks.
Slaviero’s “ear-savers” are designed to be worn behind the head and have sides to attach to the mask itself instead of ears. He has also personalized the device with the word “Hero.”
So far, Slaviero has donated 60 “ear-savers” to the New Lenox Fire District.