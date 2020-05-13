CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and wounded while waiting for a bus at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 5:42 p.m., police said.
A 53-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
The victims were waiting for a bus, when someone walked up and shot them, police said.
No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Two detectives were investigating.