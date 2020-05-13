CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday is going to be a sunny and warm day, but the clear skies will not last.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with sunny skies. Rain is on the way and showers could move into the area later Wednesday night.
Thursday will be warmer with temperatures in the 70s, but rain showers and thunderstorms are expected all day.
There is a chance of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms earlier in the day, but after 1 p.m. strong thunderstorms become much more likely.
Parts of the Chicago area could be at a slight risk for severe storms.
Scattered showers are expected Friday and into the weekend. The weekend will be warm with temperatures in the 70s.