CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms are on the way Thursday.

One round will come at daybreak and the second round after dark.

The overnight low Wednesday into Thursday is 55.

We could certainly have passing showers or storms during the day Thursday, but organized, stronger clusters of storms seem to focus around sunrise and again after sunset.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” risk for severe weather Thursday.

We could have strong storms with the morning cluster.

Right now, the focus for severe weather focuses on the evening time frame. However, if clouds and showers linger from the morning round, the second round could be weaker. Or, if we clear quickly from the morning round, sunshine and heat during the day could intensify the instability for later storms.

Flooding could be a concern from storms “training” in the same place. Soil moisture content is already high as well as river levels.

The high for Thursday is 73.

Skies will be clear Friday morning. The high is 70.

Another system moves in for the weekend.