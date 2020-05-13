CHICAGO (CBS)– One high school student found a way to get her Driver’s Ed hours while helping those in need.
Kelly Kim has been picking up and delivering donations to Northfield Township Food Pantry.
“It’s probably one of the best feelings in the world knowing that you can help someone else, knowing that you’re doing something to impact the community a little more,” Kim said. “Double bonus.”
She realized she could help the food pantry while getting driving hours.
To donate food for delivery, you can email Kim at Kimfoodbankexpress@gmail.com