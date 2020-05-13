WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — With social distancing requirements preventing in-person Memorial Day celebrations, DuPage County has launched an interactive website that honors the memories of fallen heroes.
The website lets residents gather virtually to share stories and photos of their loved ones.
To do so, they can fill out an honor post with the heroes’ hometown, which allows the tribute to appear on an interactive map.
In addition to the personal memories, the site contains educational videos about the history of Memorial Day.
The technology chairman who helped launch the initiative hopes it will provide a meaningful way to celebrate our heroes during this difficult time.
“One of the things I think our society, and our county especially, is missing, is that sense of community that comes with in-person gatherings, and that’s particularly acute when we think about how we can honor those who have given so much to our society,” said DuPage County Board Member Greg Hart (District 3).