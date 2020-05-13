CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois had its largest single-day death toll from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 192 deaths since Tuesday.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there were 1,677 new confirmed cases of the virus in the past day, bringing the state’s total to 84,698. As of Wednesday, the state’s death toll stands at 3,792.

The new high single-day death toll in Illinois comes one day after Illinois also saw a record 4,014 new cases overall in a single day. Ezike said the rise in confirmed cases is due in large part to increased testing.

“Rather than focusing on the large numbers of cases yesterday, one should take into account the very large number of specimens that were resulted,” she said.

On Tuesday, the state announced it had completed more than 29,000 virus tests.

Ezike said the state’s coronavirus testing capacity is increasing statewide, with more than 250 testing sites throughout the state; including seven community sites where anyone can be tested for free.

So far, the state has performed 489,359 virus tests, including 17,668 in the past day. The state’s most recent positivity rate, measured from May 3 to May 10, is approximately 17%.

As of Tuesday night, 4,563 virus patients were being treated at hospitals; including 1,280 in intensive care, and 714 on ventilators.

“Of course, we know that the numbers of the people in the hospital, the numbers of the people that have passed on, they’re not just numbers and statistics. These are real people, and they’re our families and loved ones who are suffering with each of them, whether in their illness or in their unfortunate passing,” Ezike said. “We together as a state mourn for all of the lives that are lost, and we pray for everyone’s quick recovery.”

