Chicago’s transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 170 new jobs over the past week and 1,068 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
The transportation sector also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 288 companies listed open jobs for Chicago-based workers in that area.
Top companies hiring locally in transportation include NPPS Inc., AppleOne and SCR Medical Transporation Inc.
Jobs posted by AppleOne in the past month in Chicago included warehouse workers, material handlers and forklift operators, while SCR Medical Transporation Inc. sought drivers and dispatchers.