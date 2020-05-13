



On the eve of the anniversary of her first year in office, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlined the city’s work in handling the COVID-19 crisis and what the public could look forward to with changes from the way we shop to the way we work.

Speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago, Lightfoot said the stability of public health is one of the main guideposts that could lead to the gradual reopening of the city.

“Reopening could lead to re-closing if we are not patient, smart and diligent. We have made real progress throughout this crisis, but we’ve also seen an increase recently in Chicagoans leaving their homes,” Lightfoot said.

“We’re talking six to twelve months where we’ll be managing to prevent the resurgent outbreaks we’ve seen among vulnerable populations in Singapore, night clubs in South Korea, or what we’re seeing at this very moment in Georgia that has followed their own rush to re-open,” Lightfoot noted.

The mayor cited the city’s Recovery Task Force to help businesses closed during the pandemic. Lightfoot presented a five-phase plan to reopen the city. But she cautioned that Chicago is months away from reaching the final phase. Lightfoot said phase three (the city is in phase two) is on the horizon, with changes in the workplace.

“This likely means no small break rooms, barriers between nearby desks, hand sanitizer stations and displaying visual guidance on rules. This will also entail wearing face coverings at all times, potential health screenings at the office entrance, as well as possible alternate in-office days for employees,” Lightfoot said.

She said how people shop will also change in phase three.

“More spacing at checkout, more protective barriers, requirements for face coverings, encouraging use of contactless payments, and dedicated hours for at-risk populations,” Lightfoot said.

“Soon, we’ll be publishing industry guidelines on the sequencing of reopening businesses, as well as guidance on how to reopen as safely as possible. These guidelines will cover everything from capacity restrictions, protective equipment, hygiene and testing. And they’ll be tailored to different types of businesses – from large retailers to small mom and pops in our neighborhoods,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor also noted that Chicago’s lakefront will not reopen any time soon. Lightfoot noted that people returning to work will need an infrastructure to help them feel safe and healthy.

“If a worker goes back to work and they’re a parent, what happens to their children, when school is out of school and for CPS on June 18. That means they need childcare. When, when you think about childcare, what does that mean and how do you do that safely? Many people…rely upon the parks, the libraries, other social institutions, faith community, to be able to help support them,” Lightfoot said. “And then we think about public transportation. How many can we have on the train at a time, what additional enhanced cleaning measures. How do we make sure that those employees feel safe, coming back to work?”

Lightfoot ended her remarks on an optimistic note, saying the city has been through similar challenges and will work through the crisis with resolve and patience.

“Twenty years before the Chicago Fire, we saved our city from waterborne diseases by literally raising it from the ground to create a modern sewer system. 30 years after the Chicago Fire, we had the sweeping “Plan of Chicago. 30 years after that, we overhauled our infrastructure in response to the Depression. A generation after that, we re-imagined in the wake of World War II. And on through today.”