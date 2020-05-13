CHICAGO (CBS)– A downstate county is breaking Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
Madison County, located near St. Louis, is opening Wednesday after Tuesday night’s vote allowing businesses in the county to re-open in phases.
This means restaurants, gyms and salons can open with some restrictions. Businesses like restaurants, retail shops and gyms can only allow 25% capacity and salons will have to limit customers by appointment only.
Daycares and bars can also re-open.
Pritzker has threatened the county with a loss of federal relief funding, saying he’s worried county leaders and business owners aren’t following science and data.
The county reported 446 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths and one new death on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, State Representative John Cabello filed a temporary restraining order against Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
Cabello is the second Republican lawmaker to sue the governor.