Kids Get To Score At Virtual Football Camp With Bears' Rashaad CowardCoward's camp for second graders through high school. Coward is excited to give kids some excitement about football even if it is for a short time.

Chicago Wolves GM Wendell Young Was Not Surprised That AHL Decided To Cancel Rest Of SeasonThe remaining season of the American Hockey League has been canceled.

AP Source: MLB Owners Approve Plan To Start Season In JulyMLB officials are slated to make a presentation to the union on Tuesday. An agreement with the players' association is needed, and talks are expected to be difficult — especially over a proposal for a revenue split that would be unprecedented for baseball.

Heir Jordans: Michael Jordan's Kids Reflect On 'The Last Dance,' Growing Up With A LegendCBS 2's Ryan Baker spoke with Jordan's sons Jeffrey and Marcus and daughter Jasmine about the documentary, their world famous dad and growing up.

Illinois Men's Golf Coach Mike Small Shares Frustrations, Hopes After Pandemic Cut Season ShortThe University of Illinois Men’s Golf Team was shooting for their 11th Big Ten Championship in the last 12 years, but then the season abruptly ended because of the coronavirus.

Frustrated Sports Fan Mike Zulla Turning Post-it Notes Into Mascot ArtZulla, an art director for Wilson Sporting Goods, says he got his start when forced to work from home.