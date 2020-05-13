CHICAGO (CBS) — Olympic hockey gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield and Super Bowl champion Michael Schofield are leading busy lives as professional athletes.
The two Sandburg High School alums – married almost two years – have never been at home this long together. They are perfect teammates on and off the field, always pushing each other to be the best.
“Before we got dumbbells, he was like, ‘OK, I need to lift some weights. Can you get on my back?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, no problem,’” Coyne Schofield said, “And then once he put me down, I was like, ‘OK, well my turn.’ He’s like, ‘Wait, are you serious?’ I was like, ‘Well yeah, I want to try,’ and he was like, ‘OK.’”
They also do sprints around their neighborhood with the weather getting better, something that Coyne said had led the neighbors to believe they were crazy.
“I just need about 10 yards of grass. I’ll go in my backyard or find a field anywhere,” Schofield said.
They also work out in the basement, and Schofield’s brother – who played college football – comes by to help out.
It’s not easy to get up and motivated every single day, but they push each other, he said.
The couple also started the Schofield Family Foundation, and have donated 50,000 meals to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.