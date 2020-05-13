CHICAGO (CBS) — Brian Urlacher is now an Arizona resident and has been keeping busy hitting the links post-retirement.
The ex-Bears linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee played in the Scottsdale Pro-Am this week. He said trying to find the positives during this new normal just like everybody else.
“We live here and so I still play golf. We don’t do a whole lot anyway. I haven’t been able to go anywhere. We’re lucky we live here,” Urlacher said. “It’s kind of different from when my family was there.”
When asked if he could ever imagine playing football without the fans in the stands, he said he could.
“It’s great on the road. Home games would stink but I think on the road there is all know home game advantage,” Urlacher said. “This is uncharted territory for everyone. You gotta be careful of doing a good job of listening to everyone. They will get those games out there some way.”