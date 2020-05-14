CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s “The Word Collector” and it’s read by the Obamas.
The Chicago Public Library is offering readings for kids by beloved Chicagoans past and present.
On Thursday, former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama read one of their favorite books by author Peter Reynolds.
You can catch the readings weekdays on the CPL’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Next week, spoken words from Oprah Winfrey.
Barack and I had so much fun reading “The Word Collector” for a family read-a-long through the @chipublib. This book is one of my favorites—it reminds me of what it was like to get lost in the magic of words as a little kid. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did. pic.twitter.com/jYpv8GVZZN
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 14, 2020
Check out Live From The Library on the CPL website for more information.