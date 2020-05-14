CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Barack Obama, Books, Chicago, Chicago Public Library, Cpl, Live From The Library, Michelle Obama, reading


CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s “The Word Collector”  and it’s read by the Obamas.

The Chicago Public Library is offering readings for kids by beloved Chicagoans past and present.

On Thursday, former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama read one of their favorite books by author Peter Reynolds.

You can catch the readings weekdays on the CPL’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Next week, spoken words from Oprah Winfrey.

Check out Live From The Library on the CPL website for more information.