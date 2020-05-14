CHICAGO (CBS) — Several downtown buildings were left without power Thursday after an underground electrical fire in a ComEd vault.
The Fire Department called a Level 1 Hazardous Materials situation for the electrical fire at LaSalle and Harrison streets near the LaSalle Metra station.
Just after the hazmat response was called at 4 p.m., gray smoke was seen billowing into the street, and was so thick at times that the buildings nearby were not even visible.
Fire crews had to come all the way from O’Hare International Airport with dry chemicals and foam to put out the fire.
The smoke had been tamped down significantly by 5 p.m.
The Fire Department said there were no injuries, but power was out to several downtown buildings.
The cause of the fire was not immediately learned.