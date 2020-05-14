CHICAGO (CBS) —Only two more episodes left of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary chronicling Michael Jordan and the 1998 Bulls Championship season.
In episode eight, longtime NBA Coach George Karl was singled out by Jordan for ignoring him at a Chicago restaurant prior to the 1996 Bulls vs. Sonics NBA Finals. Jordan used the snub as motivation and said the issue “became personal” because the two of them were North Carolina alums.
The Bulls later defeated the Sonics in six games to win their fourth championship at the time.
Karl tells CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke that it is true the he ignored Jordan, but he never knew until the documentary aired how much the incident motivated Jordan.