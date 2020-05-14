



— A Florida woman performed the Heimlich maneuver on a neighbor who ran across the street and banged on her door after choking on a piece of steak.⁣

A home security camera captured the entire incident.

Billy Bass, a physical education teacher at Avalon Middle School in Orlando, said he was enjoying dinner last week when a piece of steak got jammed in his throat.

In a panic, Bass ran across the street to his neighbor’s house and started banging on the door.

“I was going to die because I had no breath, I couldn’t speak,” he told WESH. “I had nothing going on.”

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Florida woman saves her choking neighbor https://t.co/LQ4igKFcUa — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) May 13, 2020

Bass said he ran all the way across the street to his neighbor’s house because he says they’re like family.

Karen Aranda she could tell Bass was in trouble when she opened the door.

“He’s always laughing, but when I saw that look in his eyes I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Aranda spun Bass around and squeezed so hard, the piece of steak shot out of his mouth.

After he caught his breath, Bass gave Aranda a big hug and compared her to Wonder Woman.

“Even she was shaken up. I was shaken up,” he said. “We just hugged each other and embraced, and I said, ‘You saved my life.'”