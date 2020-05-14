



— Illinois state officials on Thursday launched Get Hired Illinois – a new web portal to connect workers with job and career training opportunities as unemployment skyrockets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced the creation of the new portal Thursday.

The Get Hired portal provides information on both job opportunities and unemployment information. It is designed to be user-friendly for all job seekers regardless of backgrounds, and will also allow employers not only to upload jobs, but also to set up virtual job fairs and training.

As of Thursday, Get Hired already featured nearly 60,000 available jobs in several industries. More than 70 employers have also committed to hosting virtual job fairs through the website.

“The financial stability and success of our residents is key to getting Illinois’ economy back on its feet,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois won’t be restored until our workers and families have the opportunities and resources they need to build and fill their lives. That’s why my administration is working with businesses and industries across the state to encourage more employers to utilize the Get Hired website.”

At his daily coronavirus news conference Thursday, Pritzker urged employers to list their jobs on the Get Hired portal.

“It’s a great way to find your next employee, and to help get Illinois families back on their feet,” he said.

Residents and employers may find Get Hired at: www.illinois.gov/gethired.

Pritzker also announced beginning in June, Illinois residents will have free access to online workforce development courses using Coursera.

The Coursera partnership will link workers with free unlimited access to 3,800 online courses in 400 specializations offered by 160 universities, including the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Chicago, and Northwestern University.

It will also allow access to formal professional certificates.

“These Coursera offerings will work to broaden access to high-quality and affordable education, serving thousands of people across our state,” Pritzker said.

Access to Coursera will run through end of 2020.