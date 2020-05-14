



— Chicago Police were guarding Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home in Logan Square Thursday night, after protesters took to the street in Little Village.

The protesters were upset about the ongoing demolition of the shuttered Crawford Generating Station in their neighborhood.

Protesters streamed their demonstration live on Facebook, holding signs accusing the mayor of lying about the demolition project.

On April 11, workers hired by Hilco Redevelopment Partners conducted an implosion of the smokestack at the former Crawford Generating Station near 35th Street and Kedzie Avenue, causing a huge cloud of dust and debris to blanket the surrounding community.

Mayor Lori has said the developer was supposed to use high-powered water cannons to spray down the smokestack to prevent dust from blowing onto nearby homes, but they apparently failed to do so.

Mayor Lightfoot originally said the demolition would be put on hold for six months.

The city said air and soil tests showed no harmful effects from the April implosion.

But on Thursday night, the city said the site is dangerous and the demolition must continue immediately.

City inspectors will be monitoring this week’s demolition closely, and no further implosions are planned.

So far, Hilco has been issued 17 violations with fines totaling more than $70,000, and has agreed to pay for cleanup.

While the protest was in Little Village, we did spot at least one supporter outside the mayors home.