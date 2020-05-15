



253 E. Delaware Place. | Photo: Zumper

Streeterville is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score’s rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Streeterville look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Streeterville via rental sites Zumper andApartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

253 E. Delaware Place

Here’s an apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 253 E. Delaware Place, listed at $1,550/month.

The apartment features a deck and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. The building features an elevator, a gym and on-site laundry.

443 E. Ohio St.

Check out this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 443 E. Ohio St., listed at $1,603/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool. The apartment also includes a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. This listing is cat-friendly.

230 E. Ontario St.

Over at 230 E. Ontario St., there’s this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $1,700/month.

You can expect to see both air conditioning and central heating and a deck in the unit. Pets are not permitted. Building amenities include assigned parking, a gym and a swimming pool.

441 E. Erie St.

Finally, this studio apartment, situated at 441 E. Erie St., is listed for $1,720/month for its 539 square feet.

The listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the studio. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry.

