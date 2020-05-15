CHICAGO (CBS)– Overnight storms are causing flooding concerns Friday morning.
Heavy rain and overnight storm activity will be winding down by 7 a.m. Many areas will remain under flood warnings into the morning with higher river levels and dangerous driving conditions.
Storms are slowing down. Then we go to clouds…then progressively into sunshine pic.twitter.com/h9dUpzyAf8
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 15, 2020
Heavy rain and storms overnight caused dangerous driving conditions on I-290 and the Edens Expressway. Some drivers tried to drive through the standing water, while others were stuck on the road.
Once the rain clears, a mostly sunny and dry day is ahead. Friday’s high temperatures are in the 70s.
Storms push out, and in comes a good Friday forecast! pic.twitter.com/fY3ko2IBIP
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 15, 2020
There are chances for rain showers on both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.