CHICAGO (CBS) — Thunderstorms that drenched the Chicago area overnight dumped more than 4 inches of rain at O’Hare International Airport, with even more rainfall in some suburbs.
According to the National Weather Service, 4.25 inches of rain fell at O’Hare from midnight Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, the wettest two-day total for the city since Oct. 14-15, 2017.
On Thursday alone, 3.53 inches of rain fell at O’Hare, shattering the old May 14 record of 1.95 inches, set in 1945, and the wettest single day at the airport since Oct. 14, 2017.
Roads across the Chicago area were flooded Friday morning after heavy rain fell throughout the night. Many areas will remain under flood warnings into the morning with higher river levels and dangerous driving conditions.
Elsewhere, Carol Stream got 5.67 inches of rain, St. Charles got 4.69 inches, West Chicago got 4.07 inches, Waukegan Airport got 3.93 inches, Geneva got 3.55 inches, Elgin got 3.41 inches Warrenville got 3.27 inches, Schaumburg Airport got 3.1 inches, Kankakee Airport got 3.04 inches, DeKalb Airport got 2.59 inches, Midway Airport got 2.37 inches, and Buffalo Grove got 2.19 inches.