CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle took an up-close look at Stroger Hospital’s new COVID-19 testing facility.
The site, at 1969 West Ogden, offers both drive through and walk-up testing services.
Durbin said testing is the only way to have peace of mind once moving forward with a diagnosis.
“The good news is that there’s $483 million dollars paid to the state and the city of Chicago from a federal appropriation. It was announced last night and that will be used for testing,” Durbin said.
President Preckwinkle said she was told about half the patients at Stroger have COVID-19 and they are uninsured.