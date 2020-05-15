CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker is asking a court to transfer Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit challenging the statewide stay-at-home order to Sangamon County, arguing it’s “the most convenient venue” for the case.

The governor’s motion for a change of venue argues expert witnesses and public health officials who would be called to testify do not live in Clay County, where Bailey filed his lawsuit, and because some of those witnesses, and all of the documents in the case are officially located in Springfield, the case should be moved to Sangamon County.

“Finally, the consequences of this suit are not limited to local interests—it will affect every resident of the State of Illinois. Sangamon County, as the seat of Illinois government, is therefore the most convenient venue,” the Illinois Attorney General’s office, which is representing Pritzker, wrote in their motion.

Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, is challenging the Democratic governor’s authority to extend his stay-at-home order beyond the first 30 days of his original disaster proclamation.

In objecting to Pritzker’s request to transfer the case to Sangamon County, Bailey’s attorney suggested the governor is seeking a change of venue only because he is displeased with the Clay County judge’s rulings thus far in the case.

Attorney Thomas Devore argued a request for a change of venue “is not a vehicle for Pritzker to forum shop for a favorable ear, but instead is a device to remedy a situation in which the existing forum is truly inconvenient for all parties.”

A hearing on Pritzker’s request for a change of venue has been scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.

Last month, Clay County Judge Michael McHaney granted Bailey a temporary restraining order, essentially exempting him from Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. Bailey later agreed to vacate that restraining order so he could file an amended lawsuit, after Pritzker appealed McHaney’s ruling.

Bailey’s amended lawsuit argues a 2001 memo from then-Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan undercuts the governor’s stance that state law allows him to issue successive proclamations for the same disaster.

In that memo, Ryan responded to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency’s questions about whether the governor could exercise emergency powers beyond 30 days after a disaster declaration for an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

“The governor would be required to seek legislative approval for the exercise of extraordinary measures extending beyond 30 days,” Ryan wrote in the memo.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office has argued that informal opinion was written nearly 20 years ago regarding a disease affecting livestock, and has no bearing on the current pandemic that has killed nearly 4,000 people.